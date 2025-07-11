Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,123 Shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 103.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Enovix by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of ENVX opened at $14.12 on Friday. Enovix Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Enovix announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

