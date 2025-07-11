Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.