Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.10.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.