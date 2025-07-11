Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,467 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 807.4% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 54,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 90.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 204.3% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 119,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $82.43 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1644 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

