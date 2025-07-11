Center For Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $222.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

