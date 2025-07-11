CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $222.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $686,402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 905,679,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,535,643,679.42. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

