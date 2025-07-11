Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 446.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 803,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,181,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,147,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,307,000 after purchasing an additional 88,021 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 478,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $177.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

