Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $263.00 to $358.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCL. UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.90.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $342.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $342.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

