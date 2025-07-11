Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Ally Financial worth $77,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

In related news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 236,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,284,131.01. This represents a 3.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

