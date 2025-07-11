Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 99,437 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $80,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BRX. Scotiabank cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE BRX opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

