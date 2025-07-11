Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,343 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $76,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 404.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Penumbra by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Penumbra by 893.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Penumbra by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.01, for a total value of $598,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,282.57. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.55, for a total value of $268,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,499,494.70. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,810 shares of company stock valued at $31,734,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $243.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.18. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 229.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEN. Wall Street Zen raised Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.07.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

