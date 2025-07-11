Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 52,090 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,090 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of Hologic worth $88,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.9% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 20.4% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX opened at $66.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $300,781.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

