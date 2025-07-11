Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 157.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $82,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 505.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $121.24.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $662,879.16. Following the transaction, the president owned 150,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $237,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,578.49. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. UBS Group increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

