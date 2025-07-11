Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $79,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,935,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Waste Connections by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,652 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 19,519.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,295,000 after purchasing an additional 913,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Waste Connections by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,949,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,672,000 after purchasing an additional 899,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,558,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WCN. Melius Research upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.93.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE WCN opened at $182.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.61. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $169.36 and a one year high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

