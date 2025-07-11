Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 527,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $75,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $2,880,382.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,521.52. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,612.76. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE:R opened at $176.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.97. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.84 and a 12-month high of $177.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.64.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on R. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

