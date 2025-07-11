Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $91.60 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,027 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $91,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 467.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE NVT opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CL King raised nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

