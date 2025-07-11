Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 343.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,265,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $87,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,120,000 after buying an additional 286,730 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of IDEV stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average is $70.21. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $61.11 and a 12 month high of $76.77.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

