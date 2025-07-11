Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $85,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,493,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,130,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,154,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,828,000 after purchasing an additional 114,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $86,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,373.28. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $111,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $742,696. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,210. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $59.52 on Friday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

