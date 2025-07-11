Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Reduced by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,650,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

