Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $686,402,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 905,679,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,535,643,679.42. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

AMZN stock opened at $222.26 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

