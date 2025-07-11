Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by First American Bank

First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First American Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $686,402,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 905,679,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,535,643,679.42. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,840,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.20 and its 200-day moving average is $208.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.