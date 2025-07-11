Amalgamated Bank Has $384,000 Stock Position in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in International Seaways by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 198,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,089.86. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $57,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,230.46. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $382,570. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of INSW opened at $39.83 on Friday. International Seaways Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.21. International Seaways had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. International Seaways’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

