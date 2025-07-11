Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.5% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 954,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,623,000 after acquiring an additional 32,237 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 27,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $177.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.99 and a 200-day moving average of $173.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

