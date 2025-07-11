852,081 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 852,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,646,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $105.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

