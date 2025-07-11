20,172 Shares in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMFL. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Sequent Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 60,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IMFL opened at $27.48 on Friday. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

