WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.79. Approximately 18,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.03.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (RESP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select US stocks that are screened based on fundamental and technical factors, and ESG characteristics. RESP was launched on Feb 23, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

