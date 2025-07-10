WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20. 47,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 83,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

WEG Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

