Webster Financial (WBS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBSGet Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 17th. Analysts expect Webster Financial to post earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $716.59 million for the quarter.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WBS opened at $58.91 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Webster Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBS. Barclays increased their target price on Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $410,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,135.60. This represents a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $86,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,373.28. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $934,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $114,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,658,000 after buying an additional 176,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 476,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after buying an additional 20,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

