Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) versus Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Critical Comparison

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) and Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vail Resorts and Reading International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $2.89 billion 2.14 $230.40 million $7.82 21.30 Reading International $210.53 million 0.14 -$35.30 million ($1.04) -1.22

Analyst Recommendations

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Reading International. Reading International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vail Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vail Resorts and Reading International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 1 6 3 0 2.20 Reading International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vail Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $187.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.39%. Given Vail Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Reading International.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and Reading International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 9.81% 30.25% 5.13% Reading International -11.28% -632.66% -4.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Reading International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vail Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Reading International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vail Resorts has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reading International has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Reading International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand; other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Reading International

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas. This segment operates its cinema exhibition businesses under the Reading Cinemas, Consolidated Theatres, Angelika Film Center, State Cinema by Angelika, Angelika Anywhere, Event Cinemas, and Rialto Cinemas brands. The Real Estate segment develops, rents, or licenses retail, commercial, and live theater assets. Reading International, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.