Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trend Aggregation Growth ETF
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Aggregation Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.