Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MODG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,009,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,500.80. This represents a 2.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Russell L. Fleischer purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $192,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,758.67. This represents a 34.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 905,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

