The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Shares Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 49.80 ($0.68). 19,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 589,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.67).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.13. The stock has a market cap of £81.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, insider Christopher Lee purchased 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £99,900 ($135,770.59). 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

