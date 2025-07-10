Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Stock Price Up 60.3% – Time to Buy?

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report) was up 60.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.55 and last traded at $58.55. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

Taisei Stock Up 60.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

