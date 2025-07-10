Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Shares Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.53. Approximately 1,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Down 5.5%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.