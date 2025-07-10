Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 798.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 660,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37,447 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 185,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

