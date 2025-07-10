RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of RxSight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $323.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.21. RxSight has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.74 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 17.90%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that RxSight will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in RxSight by 57.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in RxSight by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 93,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

