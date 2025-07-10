Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.6% in the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 27,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chaney Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $176.62 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.69.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

