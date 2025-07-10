Reviewing Ranpak (PACK) & Its Rivals

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) is one of 15 public companies in the “CONTNRS – PPR/PLS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ranpak to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Ranpak has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ranpak’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ranpak and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak $374.80 million -$21.50 million -14.19 Ranpak Competitors $5.77 billion $370.95 million 18.42

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ranpak’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ranpak. Ranpak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

85.9% of Ranpak shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of shares of all “CONTNRS – PPR/PLS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Ranpak shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “CONTNRS – PPR/PLS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ranpak and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak -5.74% -3.87% -1.92% Ranpak Competitors 5.83% 21.92% 6.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ranpak and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranpak 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ranpak Competitors 129 885 901 22 2.42

Ranpak presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.05%. As a group, “CONTNRS – PPR/PLS” companies have a potential upside of 8.01%. Given Ranpak’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ranpak is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Ranpak rivals beat Ranpak on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods. It also offers end-of-line packaging automation products, which help end users automate the void filling and box closure processes after product packing is complete. The company sells its products to end users primarily through a distributor network, and directly to select end-users. Ranpak Holdings Corp. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio.

