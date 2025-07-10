Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Trading 2.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 65,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 87,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualigen Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.03% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

