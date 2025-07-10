Promising Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 8th

NVIDIA, Palantir Technologies, Apple, Alphabet, and Circle Internet Group are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks represent shares in companies involved in developing or distributing technological products and services—such as computer hardware, software, semiconductors, internet platforms, and IT services. Known for their high growth potential driven by innovation and digital transformation, these stocks can also be more volatile than those in mature industries due to rapid shifts in consumer demand and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.38. 93,535,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,160,489. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $160.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.37 and a 200 day moving average of $127.97.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ:PLTR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.04. The stock had a trading volume of 46,247,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,867,379. The company has a market capitalization of $328.12 billion, a PE ratio of 604.52, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.29. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $148.22.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.93. 25,333,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,471,144. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.13.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,100,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,537,426. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.67. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE CRCL traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.32. 19,427,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,817,156. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion and a PE ratio of -16,304.73. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99.

