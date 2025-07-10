Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Research – July 8th

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop quantum‐based hardware, software, algorithms or related services. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the potential breakthroughs (and risks) of quantum processing technology as firms race to commercialize qubit‐based computing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,263,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,666,717. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. IonQ has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 27,835,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,103,446. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. 28,481,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,778,047. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. 11,448,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,863,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 3.96. Quantum Computing has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

NYSE BAH traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.56. 1,090,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,567. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $190.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.62.

