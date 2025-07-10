Promising Canadian Stocks To Follow Today – July 8th

Toronto Dominion Bank, CSX, and Cenovus Energy are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares of companies incorporated in Canada and listed on domestic exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange or TSX Venture Exchange. Each share represents a fractional ownership stake in the issuing company, entitling the holder to potential dividends and capital gains. Traded in Canadian dollars, they offer investors exposure to key sectors of the Canadian economy—such as natural resources, financial services and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,074,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,364. The stock has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TD

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. 3,612,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,275,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. 7,800,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,820,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVE

Recommended Stories