Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $22,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Stock Down 2.4%

RRC stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Range Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

In other Range Resources news, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $475,777.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,421.82. This represents a 19.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,197. The trade was a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Roth Capital raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.58.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

