Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $146.35 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,468 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.2% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $146,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Mayport LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,753 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $162.88 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $164.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.43.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,296,844 shares of company stock valued at $624,019,677. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.