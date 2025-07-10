Palmer Square Capital BDC (PSBD) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Palmer Square Capital BDC to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Palmer Square Capital BDC has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palmer Square Capital BDC’s peers have a beta of -0.62, indicating that their average stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palmer Square Capital BDC $21.25 million $47.67 million 28.00 Palmer Square Capital BDC Competitors $305.71 million $148.50 million 14.30

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Palmer Square Capital BDC’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Palmer Square Capital BDC. Palmer Square Capital BDC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palmer Square Capital BDC 11.72% 11.04% 4.18% Palmer Square Capital BDC Competitors 33.40% 11.34% 5.02%

Dividends

Palmer Square Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Palmer Square Capital BDC pays out 288.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.5% and pay out 105.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Palmer Square Capital BDC and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 2 2 0 2.50 Palmer Square Capital BDC Competitors 252 1329 1308 21 2.38

Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has a consensus price target of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 0.89%. As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies have a potential downside of 0.33%. Given Palmer Square Capital BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Palmer Square Capital BDC is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC peers beat Palmer Square Capital BDC on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

