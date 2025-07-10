Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3%

Alphabet stock opened at $176.62 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.67 and a 200 day moving average of $173.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

