OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 37.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 41.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.93.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $182.00 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.36 and a 12 month high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.93%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.