Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,395 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.7%

WBD opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

