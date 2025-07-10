Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading 3.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 860,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
