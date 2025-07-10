Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Reduced by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.0% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $73,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 180,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $104,223,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 5,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 75,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $732.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total transaction of $1,691,609.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total value of $370,952.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,653.36. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,273 shares of company stock valued at $105,091,830. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price objective (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.95.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

